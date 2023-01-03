Rising: January 3, 2023

GOP in disarray? Trump blames prolifers for midterm slosh, McCarthy scrambles for Speakership votes

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss the 118th Congress which is set to convene for the first time this afternoon.

Robby Soave: Andrew Tate arrested, MSM falls for fake Greta Thunberg pizza box Tweet

Robby Soave weighs in on the coverage of the Twitter feud between social media personality Andrew Tate and climate activist Greta Thunberg, and Tate’s arrest in Romania that incidentally followed.

In this grab taken from video released by Observator Antena 1, Social Media personality Andrew Tate is led away by police, in the Ilfov area, north of Bucharest, Romania, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. Romanian news outlets are reporting that divisive social media personality Andrew Tate has been arrested on charges of human trafficking and rape. The reports say Tate and his brother Tristan were detained late Thursday. Romania’s anti-organized crime agency said two British citizens and two Romanians are accused of being part of an organized crime group, human trafficking and rape. (Observator Antena 1 via AP)

Buttigieg should step down after Southwest cancels 2,500 flights in holiday meltdown: Sabby Sabs

Sabrina Salvati, host of the Sabby Sabs podcast, weighs in on Southwest Airlines flight cancelations throughout the December 2022 holiday season.

Twitter rigged Covid debate by censoring ‘inconvenient’ info: David Zweig

Journalist David Zweig weighs in on his recent reporting surrounding the Twitter Files.

Musk loses half his wealth; Tesla stock down, Twitter continues to bleed money

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to new reports which show that newly minted Twitter CEO Elon Musk saw his wealth drop $200 billion over the past year.

You gave me Covid’: Rep. Porter shames, punishes staffer for allegedly infecting her with Covid-19

Former staffer for Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.) Sasha Georgiades discusses her experiences having Covid-19 while working in Porter’s office.

IDAHO ARREST: Murders suspect is a CRIMINOLOGY PhD Student; 28-Yr-Old Bryan Kohberger arrested in PA

NewsNation senior national correspondent Brian Entin weighs in on the latest updates surrounding the murders of four University of Idaho students.

This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest paperwork filed by Pennsylvania State Police in Monroe County Court, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, said Kohberger, 28, was being held for extradition in a criminal homicide investigation in the killings of four University of Idaho students, based on an active arrest warrant for first degree murder issued by the Moscow Police Department and Latah County Prosecutor’s Office. (Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility via AP)

JP Morgan sued for covering up Epstein’s sex crimes, prosecutor fired days after filing lawsuit

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss a new lawsuit that accuses J.P. Morgan Chase of facilitating Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking operation and covering it up.

Damar Hamlin receives CPR on field after collapsing during Bills-Bengals game

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss the collapse of NFL player Damar Hamlin in a game last night.