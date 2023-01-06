Best of Rising: Jan 3- Jan 5

Justin Amash on Rising: Make me speaker of the House

Former Michigan congressman Justin Amash discusses the latest updates on the vote for Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Attorney general fired after suing JP Morgan for covering up Jeffrey Epstein’s crime ring

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss a new lawsuit that accuses J.P. Morgan Chase of facilitating Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking operation and covering it up.

David Zweig: Twitter censored ‘inconvenient’ Covid info, discredited doctors

Journalist David Zweig weighs in on his recent reporting surrounding the Twitter Files.

Privacy disaster? Public DNA database helped id Idaho murder suspect: Report

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave break down the latest updates from the Idaho college murders.

Briahna Joy Gray: Progressives’ massive force the vote fail exposed

Briahna Joy Gray discusses Washington’s voting machine amid the House vote for speaker.

CNN humiliated after Fox blows out 2023 cable news rankings with 3x the viewers:

Briahna Joy Gray and Batya Ungar-Sargon discuss the first cable news ratings of the new year.

Russiagate hysteria led Twitter to bend the knee to intelligence community: Report

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave delve into the latest round of the Twitter Files published.