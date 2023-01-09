Rising: January 9, 2023



Investigations are coming: Republican House majority prepares to battle Biden on Covid, spending

Batya Ungar-Sargon and Robby Soave discuss the election of Kevin McCarthy as the speaker of the House of Representatives.

Robby Soave: Secret email shows Biden White House told Facebook to censor Covid dissenters

Robby Soave breaks down Twitter Files revelations of the White House’s effort to pressure Facebook into censoring content that it saw as unfavorable.

Batya Ungar-Sargon: Liberal media fail? Debate & dissent don’t mean Washington is broken

Batya Ungar-Sargon makes the case that debate and dissent does not mean Washington is broken.

Taylor Lorenz, critics hysteric over long covid psychosomatic possibility: Robby & Batya

Columnist at The New Republic Natalie Shure discusses hysteria surrounding Covid-19, and symptoms of long Covid.

Joe Rogan apologizes after using fake vaccine Tweet, Fauci denies Damar Hamlin has Covid vax injury

Batya Ungar-Sargon and Robby Soave discuss podcaster Joe Rogan’s apology for running a fake tweet related to the Covid vaccine in a recent episode of his podcast, “The Joe Rogan Experience.”

Idaho murders survivor saw masked intruder on night of crime, more revealed in affidavit

NewsNation senior national correspondent Brian Entin weighs in on the latest updates surrounding the Idaho student murders.

Biden admin turns cartel industry into job fair, new asylum crackdown too little too late: Batya

Batya Ungar-Sargon and Robby Soave discuss President Biden’s stop down at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Bystander shoots & kills robber then flees Houston restaurant; Self-defense or trigger happy?

Batya Ungar-Sargon and Robby Soave discuss the shooting incident that took place at a taqueria in Houston last week.

Andrew Tate allegedly attacked, says ‘The Matrix’ is coming for him

Batya Ungar-Sargon and Robby Soave discuss the latest update on the Andrew Tate saga.

In this grab taken from video released by Observator Antena 1, Social Media personality Andrew Tate is led away by police, in the Ilfov area, north of Bucharest, Romania, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. On Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly claiming that an interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson showed that Tate had been released from custody in Romania. (Observator Antena 1 via AP)