Rising: January 10, 2023

Twitter Files go to Washington? GOP to open probe based on Taibbi’s reporting

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss goals in the U.S. House of Representatives now that Kevin McCarthy has been elected as speaker.

Robby Soave: MSM admits Russiagate Twitter interference had no effect on 2016 election

Robby Soave elaborates on the finding that Russian interference via Twitter had little impact on the 2016 election.

MSNBC columnist smears Matt Taibbi as ‘authoritarian’ for Twitter Files drops

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss an op-ed that denounced certain “left-wing figures” for being critical of the left.

Pfizer official Scott Gottlieb lobbied Twitter to censor posts challenging Covid vaccines: Report

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to the latest Twitter files drop.

Man shoots & kills 13-yr-old for breaking into cars, vigilante justice gone too far: Robby & Brie

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss a shooting that took place over the weekend in Washington, D.C., that killed 13-year-old Karon Blake.

Classified docs from Biden’s VP tenure found at think tank office: DOJ investigates

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss news that the Department of Justice is reviewing classified documents that were found in President Biden’s private office from when he was vice president, according to The New York Times.

Ghislaine Maxwell rebranding? Disgraced socialite teaching etiquette to other prisoners

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss report that Ghislaine Maxwell is teaching etiquette classes in prison.