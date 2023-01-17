Rising: January 17, 2023

Biden White House WON’T REVEAL who visited home where classified documents were found

Former special assistant to President Biden Michael LaRosa and founder of the Red Renaissance PAC Kimberly Klacik weigh in on the Biden classified documents that have been discovered.

Joe Rogan: Biden’s own staff wants to take down potus with documents scandal

Former special assistant to President Biden Michael LaRosa and founder of the Red Renaissance PAC Kimberly Klacik discuss podcaster Joe Rogan’s theories on President Biden’s classified documents.

Robby Soave: Pfizer tried to suppress vaccine dissent? More in new damning Twitter Files drop

Robby Soave delves into a recent exposé from Twitter Files, revealing that pharmaceutical company Biotech tried to pressure Twitter from suppressing criticism about the company.

Elon Musk slams ‘satanic’ ESG; World Economic Forum’s infamous ‘own nothing, be happy’ deleted

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss the World Economic Forum that is taking place in Davos, Switzerland, this week.

Idaho Murders Update: Suspect Bryan Kohberger Wrote He ‘Feels Nothing’ for Family

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave give the latest update about the Idaho murders.

Inside my bonkers in-person interview with FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried: Teddy Schleifer

Founding partner at Puck News Teddy Schleifer discusses his recent interview with FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried.

MLK statue mocked, compared to sex act as cousin slams insulting design

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss “The Embrace,” a new monument erected in Boston in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife, Coretta Scott King.