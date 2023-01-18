Rising: January 18, 2023

DAVOS: Elites pledge Ukraine funding ‘AS LONG AS NEEDED’ at World Economic Forum

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave talk about the latest update from Ukraine, including a helicopter crash that killed 16 people and the interior of ministry.

Briahna Joy Gray: The gov’t is coming for your KID? Authoritarian new laws limit FREEDOMS

Briahna Joy Gray discusses censorship in today’s political climate.

Brian Stelter, Davos elites cite rampant DISINFORMATION as pretext for MORE censorship

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave talk about the latest news from the World Economic Fund meeting, including discussions held about hate speech.

Did Twitter temporarily SUPPRESS report of INSANE Tesla pile-up VIDEO?

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave interview journalist Ken Klippenstein about surveillance footage of the self-driving Tesla showing that abruptly stopped on a bridge, causing a multiple-car crash.

BASED Leana Wen? Liberal doctor COMPLETELY FLIPS, says hospitals are OVERCOUNTING covid deaths

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to Dr. Leana Wen’s admission that the U.S. government grossly overstated the number of deaths caused by Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic.

Biden DOJ Wants MASK MANDATES Back on airplanes. Are ‘Hygiene Laws’ helpful?: Brie & Robby

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to reports that the Justice Department has asked a federal court to reverse a 2021 ruling that struck down federal mask mandates.

Elon Musk TOOK ON World Economic Forum CORRUPTION by buying Twitter: Michael Shellenberger

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss journalist Michael Shellenberger’s recent comments regarding the World Economic Forum, and Twitter CEO Elon Musk.