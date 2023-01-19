Rising: January 19, 2023

Elon Musk, Tucker Carlson are right about the World Economic Forum in Davos: Brie & Robby

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss the latest from the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Briahna Joy Gray: Davos elites did what?! Inside their tax code grift

Briahna Joy Gray discusses “earned wealth” in American society.

Robby Soave: Exclusive Facebook Files; Secret emails show silenced Covid content

Robby Soave elaborates on his reporting about how Meta, Facebook’s parent company, worked with officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in suppressing Covid-related information that the federal government deemed unfavorable.

Vaush on Rising: Why young men root for Andrew Tate

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave interview YouTuber Vaush about what the left fails to understand about Andrew Tate and his messaging.

Andrew Tate deserves presumption of innocence: Brie, Robby, Liz Nolan Brown debate

Associate editor at Reason Elizabeth Nolan Brown weighs in on the following of media personality Andrew Tate after his arrest.

George Santos accused of stealing from dying dog’s GoFundMe, performing drag as ‘Anthony Devolder’

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss claims against Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) alleging he stole $3,000 from a GoFundMe he setup to help a disabled veteran pay for surgery for his ailing dog.

Pfizer bivalent shot linked to strokes in older adults, World Economic Forum bemoan vaccine debate

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel commenting on social media debates around Covid vaccines in the United States.