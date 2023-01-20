Best of Rising: Jan 17-Jan 19

Joe Rogan claims Biden staff are sabotaging POTUS with classified doc scandal

Former special assistant to President Biden Michael LaRosa and founder of the Red Renaissance PAC Kimberly Klacik discuss podcaster Joe Rogan’s theories on President Biden’s classified documents.

Originally aired on Jan. 17, 2023; https://youtu.be/tcODtE5E_Yw

Robby Soave: Did Pfizer, Twitter collude to squash vaccine debate?

Robby Soave delves into a recent exposé from Twitter Files, revealing that pharmaceutical company Biotech tried to pressure Twitter from suppressing criticism about the company.

Originally aired on Jan 17, 2023; https://youtu.be/dWhI3590VGs

Briahna Joy Gray: Did wokeness cause these new authoritarian laws?

Briahna Joy Gray discusses censorship in today’s political climate.

Originally aired on Jan 18, 2023; https://youtu.be/GbKxLxQmHe0

Robby Soave: New Facebook Files expose CDC pressure to silence Covid dissent

Robby Soave elaborates on his reporting about how Meta, Facebook’s parent company, worked with officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in suppressing Covid-related information that the federal government deemed unfavorable.

Originally aired on Jan 19, 2023; https://youtu.be/sCZFCKi2Hug

Briahna Joy Gray: World Economic Forum elites scam to take money from your pockets

Briahna Joy Gray discusses “earned wealth” in American society.

Originally aired on Jan 19, 2023; https://youtu.be/LzMlKK870XQ

What is that?! Brie & Robby react to mocked MLK statue in Boston

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss “The Embrace,” a new monument erected in Boston in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife, Coretta Scott King.

Originally aired on Jan 17, 2023; https://youtu.be/ArXGxq8K42k

Brian Stelter & Davos elites scheme to censor ‘disinformation’​ at World Economic Forum

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave talk about the latest news from the World Economic Fund meeting, including discussions held about hate speech.

Originally aired on Jan 18, 2023; https://youtu.be/jDTojU47h2o