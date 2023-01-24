Rising: January 24, 2023

COVID censor, Facebook board member is Biden’s NEW CHIEF OF STAFF?! Robby & Brie react

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss Ron Klain’s exit from the White House.

Robby Soave: World Economic Forum, European Union THREATEN Elon Musk

Robby Soave discusses the World Economic Forum’s focus on hate speech.

Did Candace Owens THREATEN Steven Crowder over Daily Wire drama? Brie & Robby Weigh in

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss further details surrounding the monetization feud on the right.

Fauci Tried to ‘DISPROVE’ Lab Leak Theory After Week of Debate, NEW DOCUMENTS Show

Independent reporter Jimmy Tobias weighs in on emails from the NIH that reveal an effort to rule out lab leak as a theory behind Covid-19’s origin.

Damar Hamlin BODY DOUBLE conspiracy spreads after his return to Bills stadium

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss mystery circulating online around Damar Hamlin’s return to the field.

POLICE MURDER or legit use of force? Brie, Robby, & Olayemi on Keenan Anderson Taser death

Movement lawyer Olayemi Olurin weighs in on the recent death of Keenan Anderson.

Ghislaine Maxwell says Epstein DIDN’T KILL HIMSELF, LAVISHES praise on Bill Clinton from prison

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss Ghislaine Maxwell’s first television interview that she gave from prison in Florida.

Andrew Tate claims INHUMANE prison conditions, bugs & mice: ‘They are trying to break me’

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss Andrew Tate’s message from prison.