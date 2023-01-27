Rising: January 27, 2023

Marianne Williamson on Rising: DANGEROUS militarization of police threatens Americans

Activist and author Marianne Williamson discusses the charges announced for those arrested in protests over ‘Cop City.’ #police #copcity

Robby Soave: Meta reported FAUCI CRITIQUE to Feds; more damning details from FACEBOOK FILES

Originally aired on January 23, 2023: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2-55cYJB0s0. Robby Soave discusses the discoveries after the Facebook files. #Facebook #Meta #covid

Batya Ungar-Sargon: War In Ukraine Is LOSING International Support; Will The US Follow Suit?

Originally aired on January 23, 2023: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tb1GWKvcS6Y. Batya Ungar-Sargon argues that the U.S. could take note on European countries’ approach to Ukraine aid in its war with Russia. #Ukraine #Russia #Biden

Pfizer CEO REFUSES to answer when he knew Covid vaccines CAN’T stop transmission while at WEF

Originally aired January 23, 2023: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SF4OUVAjZEA. Batya Ungar-Sargon and Robby Soave react to questioning of Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla at the World Economic Forum regarding vaccine effectiveness. #Pfizer #Covid. ccording to the CDC, all COVID-19 vaccines currently available in the United States are effective at preventing COVID-19. Getting sick with COVID-19 can offer some protection from future illness, sometimes called “natural immunity,” but the level of protection people get from having COVID-19 may vary depending on how mild or severe their illness was, the time since their infection, and their age. Getting a COVID-19 vaccination is also a safer way to build protection than getting sick with COVID-19. COVID-19 vaccination helps protect you by creating an antibody response without you having to experience sickness. Getting vaccinated yourself may also protect people around you, particularly people at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19. Getting sick with COVID-19 can cause severe illness or death, and we can’t reliably predict who will have mild or severe illness. If you get sick, you can spread COVID-19 to others. You can also continue to have long-term health issues after COVID-19 infection.

While COVID-19 vaccines are effective, studies have shown some declines in vaccine effectiveness against infections over time, especially when the Delta variant was circulating widely.

The mRNA vaccines do not contain any live virus. Instead, they work by teaching our cells to make a harmless piece of a “spike protein,” which is found on the surface of the virus that causes COVID-19. After making the protein piece, cells display it on their surface. Our immune system then recognizes that it does not belong there and responds to get rid of it. When an immune response begins, antibodies are produced, creating the same response that happens in a natural infection.

In contrast to mRNA vaccines, many other vaccines use a piece of, or weakened version of, the germ that the vaccine protects against. This is how the measles and flu vaccines work. When a weakened or small part of the virus is introduced to your body, you make antibodies to help protect against future infection.

Everyone ages 18 and older should get a booster shot either 6 months after their initial Pfizer or Moderna series, or 2 months after their initial Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine. People ages 16–17 may get a booster dose of Pfizer at least 6 months after their initial series of vaccines.

The CDC says A person is fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving all recommended doses in the primary series of their COVID-19 vaccination. A person is up to date with their COVID-19 vaccination if they have received all recommended doses in the primary series and one booster when eligible.

Getting a second booster is not necessary to be considered up to date at this time. A study by The Cleveland Clinic found that both previous infection and vaccination provide substantial protection against COVID-19. Vaccination of previously infected individuals does not provide additional protection against COVID-19 for several months, but after that provides significant protection at least against symptomatic COVID-19.

Briahna Joy Gray: LYIN’ BIDEN betrays Americans to shill for healthcare BARONS

Originally aired January 25, 2023: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Hly4kKyUlA. Briahna Joy Gray discusses President Joe Biden’s hypocrisy surrounding the Pharmaceutical industry. #BigPharma #Biden #Healthcare #M4A

Robby Soave: DEEP STATE actors at World Economic Forum SEND THREATS to Elon Musk?!

Originally aired on January 24, 2023: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k6XW1rUcEk8. Robby Soave discusses the World Economic Forum’s focus on hate speech. #Davos #WEF #WorldEconomicForum

Daily Wire beef HEATS UP; Candace Owens says she has PERSONAL INFO on Steven Crowder

Originally aired on January 24, 2023: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tXNJM_XQ7nQ. Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss further details surrounding feuding in right media. #CandaceOwens #StephenCrowder