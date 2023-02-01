Rising: February 1, 2023

Breaking: FBI searches Biden’s Rehoboth home, Hunter allies to beef up legal defense

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave weigh in on news that Hunter Biden’s allies are aiming to start a legal-defense fund to pay for his mounting legal bills.

Briahna Joy Gray: Elites want you to sacrifice your pension to fund the Pentagon

Briahna Joy Gray discusses the gray area surrounding lowering national debt in the United States.

Nikki Haley to announce 2024 bid, Trump-DeSantis rivalry heats up: ‘I won’

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley launching a bid for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.

New York Dems doomed? Asian & Hispanic voters move rightwards in potential crisis for left: Report

Writer Matthew Thomas delves into what was really behind the GOP’s over-performance in the midterm elections in New York.

Jimmy Dore on Tucker Carlson: The military industrial complex is America’s greatest enemy

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby weigh in on Jimmy Dore’s comments about the military industrial complex being a bigger threat to Americans than China.

WATCH: Pfizer airs cringe new mRNA vaccine ad after reaping record $100B ’22 profits

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to news the Pfizer will put its Covid-19 vaccine on the commercial market.