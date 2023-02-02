Rising: February 2, 2023

Hunter Biden threatens Tucker Carlson with lawsuit, demands probe of Fox News, laptop shop owner

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to news that Hunter Biden’s attorneys are calling for criminal probes into allies of former President Donald Trump.

Briahna Joy Gray: Is Bill Maher right about white supremacy?

Briahna Joy Gray examines the role of race in police violence.

Inside Twitter Files with David Zweig, Michael Shellenberger: Emails expose huge censorship campaign

Twitter Files authors David Zweig and Michael Shellenberger answer Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave’s questions on the process behind the Twitter Files reporting.

Whoopi Goldberg fumes over AP African American studies course watered down in FL: Brie & Robby react

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to news that The College Board is stripping down its A.P. curriculum for African American studies.

Undertrained, overfunded? $28M budget didn’t stop Memphis unit from killing Tyre Nichols: Analysis

Politics reporter at The Intercept, Akela Lacy, breaks down her reporting on the death of Tyre Nichols and the Memphis Police Department.

NIH grilled by GOP over gain-of-function research, lab leak coverup: Watch

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave weigh in on a new GAO report about the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Trump calls for de-escalation in Ukraine; Only politician brave enough? Brie & Robby discuss

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to former President Trump calling for de-escalation in the war in Ukraine.