Rising: February 4, 2023

WATCH: Tulsi SLAMS ‘authoritarian’ Justin Trudeau, goes to BAT for Jordan Peterson

Batya Ungar-Sargon and Robby Soave talk about latest comments from Tulsi Gabbard blasting the Canadian government and its policies, which she says are “increasingly authoritarian.”

Originally aired on Jan. 30, 2023. https://youtu.be/u0lhL3cscUI

MSNBC FREAKS when called out on Russiagate, Hunter Biden HYPOCRISY: Brie & Robby

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss Rep. Jordan’s (R-Ohio) recent appearance on MSNBC.

Originally aired on Jan. 31, 2023; https://youtu.be/Pit1WAN_13A

Dems SECRETLY DOUBT Kamala Harris, is her political career DOA?: Brie & Robby

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave weigh in on Democrats’ growing angst about Vice President Kamala Harris’ political future.

Originally aired on Jan. 31, 2023; https://youtu.be/eW5m7kOczZA

New York City RED WAVE? Asian, Hispanic communities trend CONSERVATIVE: Report

Writer Matthew Thomas delves into what was really behind the GOP’s over-performance in the midterm elections in New York.

Originally aired Feb. 2, 2023; https://youtu.be/hnnU2SalfDg