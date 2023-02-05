Rising: February 5, 2023

Jimmy Dore to Tucker Carlson: RUSSIA isn’t our greatest enemy, it’s the MILITARY INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby weigh in on Jimmy Dore’s comments about the military industrial complex being a bigger threat to Americans than China.

Originally aired Feb. 1, 2023; https://youtu.be/R2zQg8iYLbE

WATCH: Bill Maher SLAMS critical race theory in schools during debate with Bryan Cranston

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss actor Bryan Cranston and talk show host Bill Maher getting into Critical Race Theory in schools.

Originally aired Feb 1, 2023; https://youtu.be/6nH0FwfBQR8

ANOTHER Biden gaffe? Critics CALL OUT POTUS for skipping 2022 physical exam

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss President Joe Biden’s recent remarks on the end of the Covid-19 emergencies.

Originally aired on Feb. 1, 2023; https://youtu.be/z4pQx5VMLGk

Mr. Beast SLAMMED online for charity stunt? Brie & Robby discuss

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss YouTube creator Mr. Beast’s video where he paid for people to access eye surgery.

Originally aired Feb. 1, 2023; https://youtu.be/5mGMgH2AirQ