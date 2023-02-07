Rising: February 7, 2023

Biden SOTU tonight: Brie & Robby preview address as Biden seeks to pivot from terrible polling

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave breakdown what to expect from President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address tonight.

Robby Soave: Bombshell study reveals masks made almost zero difference on Covid-19 rates

Robby Soave elaborates on a new study showing Covid-19 masks are not as efficacious in stopping the spread of viruses, like the novel coronavirus and other upper respiratory infections if not worn properly. He also points out the mainstream media’s unwillingness to report on this finding.

Trump officials deny previous Chinese Spy Balloon sightings: Brie & Robby react

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to reports about Chinese spy balloons being in American air space during former President Trump’s presidency.

Marjorie Taylor Greene calls out AOC: Why won’t you debate me? Sabrina Salvati weighs in

Host of the Sabby Sabs podcast, Sabrina Salvati, weighs in on the fallout from the decision to remove Rep. Illhan Omar (D-Minn.) from the House Committee on Foreign Affairs.

US called to drop Syria sanctions as earthquake rocks already-troubled region, death toll at 5,000

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss yesterday’s earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria.

US, Germany blocked Russia-Ukraine peace deal: Former Israel PM Bennett

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave talk about the United Nations’ chief’s warning regarding the War in Ukraine.

Criminalizing memes? Biden DOJ arrests man for online satire about elections

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss the possibility that the government could criminalize political satire.