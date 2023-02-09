Rising: February 9, 2023

AOC slams NY Post laptop story as half fake, thinks hearing on Twitter censorship is waste of time

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s denunciation of the House’s Twitter hearings.

Briahna Joy Gray: Matt Taibbi slammed for not reporting Chrissy Teigen censorship request by Trump

Briahna Joy Gray breaks down her concerns regarding the methodology behind certain aspects of the Twitter files.

Bill Gates: It’s okay that I fly private because I’m ‘part of the solution’ to climate change

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss former Jeffrey Epstein’s associate grilling Bill Gates over using private jets while advocating for curbing carbon emissions.

Michael Shellenberger slams media coverage of damning Twitter Files hearings, ‘not surprising’

Author of, “San Fransicko,” and Twitter Files author, Michael Shellenberger, breaks down what to expect from the Twitter Files in the future.

Rick Scott flamed, walks back plan to cut social security, medicare after Biden SOTU call out

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss Sen. Rick Scott’s (R-Fla.) plan to sunset Medicare and Social Security.

Biden IRS targets waiters’ tips in new push to track service industry earnings

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave weigh in on a new program being considered by the I.R.S. that would move to track service industry workers’ tips.

Nord Stream pipeline sabotaged by US in Secret CIA Mission, famed investigative reporter claims

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to a bombshell claim by investigative reporter Seymour Hersh that the U.S. was behind the Nordstream pipelines explosions.

Hunter Biden lawyers sends warning to critics, subcommittee on weaponization of fed gov’t meets

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to updates on the Hunter Biden investigation.