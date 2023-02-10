Best of Rising: Feb 6-Feb 9

Chinese spy balloon EXACERBATES ratcheting up of tensions, diplomacy is required: Lt. Col. Davis

Lt. Colonel Daniel Davis weighs in on the suspected Chinese air balloon that was shot down by the U.S. military over the weekend.

Originally aired Feb. 6, 2023

Turkey, Syria Earthquake death toll in the THOUSANDS, rescue missions underway: Brie & Robby REACT

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss yesterday’s earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria.

Originally aired Feb. 7, 2023

Robby Soave: Hunter Biden laptop scandal THREATENS freedom of the press, IGNORED by legacy media

Robby Soave makes the case that the mainstream media refuses to treat the Hunter Biden lap top story with the same criticism as they do Trump-related stories.

Originally aired Feb. 6, 2023

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins CONFRONTS Rick Scott on Social Security, Medicare plans after Biden SOTU

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss Sen. Rick Scott’s (R-Fla.) plan to sunset Medicare and Social Security.

Originally aired Feb. 9, 2023

Briahna Joy Gray: Twitter Files authors SLAMMED for BIAS reporting, search methodology questionable?

Briahna Joy Gray breaks down her concerns regarding the methodology behind certain aspects of the Twitter Files.

Originally aired Feb. 9, 2023

CNN DRAMA: Don Lemon reportedly MAD at co-host Kaitlan Collins over ‘INTERRUPTING’ him on-air

Batya Ungar-Sargon and Robby Soave discuss reported rumblings at CNN that hosts Don Lemon and Kaitlan Collins are on the outs after Lemon allegedly screamed at his co-host.

Originally aired Feb. 6, 2023

BIDEN SOTU TAKEAWAYS: MAGA talking points all over Biden’s address to the Nation, Brie & Robby REACT

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave breakdown last night’s State of the Union address.

Originally aired Feb. 8, 2023