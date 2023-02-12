Rising: February 12, 2023

FBI’s ‘DISTURBING Pattern Of Behavior’: Michael Shellenberger REACTS to Twitter files hearings

Author of San Fransicko, and Twitter Files author Michael Shelleberger breaks down what to expect from the Twitter Files in the future. Originally aired Feb. 9, 2023; https://youtu.be/jW0HmPM5Ksk#Twitterfiles #msm

Briahna Joy Gray: Biden’s SOCIAL SECURITY lip service is BEYOND hypocritical

Briahna Joy Gray makes the case that the entire Democratic Party is based on deceit. Originally aired Feb. 8, 2023; https://youtu.be/wb6biC_pTw0 #Biden #sotu



Bill Gates excuses own PRIVATE JET usage: I can waste because I’m ‘PART’ of climate change solution

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss former Jeffrey Epstein’s associate grilling Bill Gates over using private jets while advocating for curbing carbon emissions. Originally aired Feb. 9, 2023; https://youtu.be/G3prIBTxT9M#billgates #carbonemissions #climatechange



Memes = MISINFORMATION? Biden DOJ ARRESTS man for online political satire

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss the possibility that the government could crimilize political satire. Originally aired Feb. 7, 2023; https://youtu.be/CqK1t9hqBq8 #DOJ #tuckercarlson #freespeech