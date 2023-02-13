Rising: February 13, 2023

US military shoots down 4 flying objects in 8 days; Unnecessary escalation?: Batya & Robby

Batya Ungar-Sargon and Robby Soave discuss the latest developments on the recent incidents on unidentified aerial objects that have entered in U.S. airspace, as well as Canada’s.

Russia demands NATO emergency meeting over Nord Stream sabotage; ‘More than enough’ evidence

Batya Ungar-Sargon and Robby Soave weigh in on Russia’s call to form a summit to investigate claims that the U.S. in behind the Nord Stream pipeline attack.

Batya Ungar-Sargon: College-educated elites hijack Dem Party, send working class fleeing to GOP

Batya Ungar-Sargon makes the case for why many in the working class are leaving the Democratic Party for the GOP.

Biden stonewalls Fox in post-Super Bowl interview; Misses out chance to reach millions

Batya Ungar-Sargon and Robby Soave react to President Biden’s decision to skip the long-held tradition of doing a post-Super Bowl interview.

US Gov’t is hiding Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon sightings; We need transparency: Fmr Navy Pilot

Batya Ungar-Sargon and Robby Soave interview Ryan Graves on his experience seeing unidentifiable aerial objects “on a regular basis” during his time as an F-18 pilot.

Must watch: Rand Paul grills NIH officials over funding of gain-of-function research, Covid lab leak

Batya Ungar-Sargon and Robby Soave discuss Sen. Rand Paul’s (Ky.) latest line of questioning related to funding a Wuhan lab received from the U.S. to study to coronavirus.

Elon Musk’s SpaceX blocks Ukrainian military from using service for drones; ‘Peaceful use only’

Batya Ungar-Sargon and Robby Soave weigh in on reported that Elon Musk restricted the Ukrainian military’s use of its satellites internet service.

College Board flip-flops on AP Black history course again, slams DeSantis’ ‘slander’

Batya Ungar-Sargon and Robby Soave discuss College Board denouncing Florida’s Department of Education’s cancelation of AP African American Studies from the state’s school curricula.