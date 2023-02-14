Rising: February 14, 2023

Michigan State University suspect previously known to police per report. 3 students shot & killed

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss the shooting that took place Monday night in Michigan State University.

Robby Soave: Deep State funds ‘disinfo index’ that targets conservative websites

Robby Soave explains how the U.S. State Department subsidizes the Global Disinformation Index, or GDIi, which is a British organization that evaluates news outlets’ susceptibility to disinformation.

Buttigieg obliterated over silence on Ohio train derailment as animals turn up dead: Report

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave speak with NewsNation Washington bureau chief Mike Viqueira about the chemical explosion in East Palestine, Ohio.

Nikki Haley announces 2024 presidential bid: Cringe video; gunning for veep? Brie & Robby react

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley’s announcement that she will be running for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.