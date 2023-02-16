Rising: February 16, 2023

Buttigieg slammed by Tucker, Tulsi as ‘outright evil’ after inaction on East Palestine disaster

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to the White House’s response of the Ohio train derailment.

Briahna Joy Gray: Nord Stream pipeline blast buried by mainstream media, obvious evidence ignored

Briahna Joy Gray criticizes the burying of information surrounding the Nord Stream pipelines explosion.

Jeffrey Epstein ‘sexts’ with top JP Morgan executive?! Brie & Robby discuss new unsealed docs

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss new unredacted details of the U.S. Virgin Islands’ lawsuit against Jeffrey Epstein which reveal that Epstein emailed photos of women to his banker.

Matt Taibbi, Joe Rogan roast smears of Twitter Files, Russiagate, Elon Musk

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to journalist Matt Taibbi’s discussion of the Twitter Files on Joe Rogan’s podcast, “The Rogan Experience.”

Sen. Josh Hawley wants total social media ban for kids in new watchdog ‘Mature Act’

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss the legislation Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) has introduced that would ban social media accounts for children under 16.

WallStreetBets founder sues Reddit After stock frenzy; Exploiting creators for massive profit?

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave talk to Robert Freund, a social media lawyer, about the WallStreetBets’ lawsuit against Reddit.

LGBTQ activists sign open letter attacking NYT for transgender coverage; censorship?

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave interview writer Lisa Selin Davis about the New York Times’ coverage on transgender people.

Don Lemon says Nikki Haley ‘isn’t in her prime,’ leaves female co-hosts speechless

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to CNN’s Don Lemon’s comments that Nikki Haley is past “her prime.”