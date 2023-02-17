Best of Rising: Feb 13-Feb 16

FRIDAY_RISING B BLOCK
FRIDAY_RISING G BLOCK
Robby Soave: State-funded ‘DISINFO INDEX’ targets ad buys on CONSERVATIVE NEWS SITES
Robby Soave explains how the U.S. State Department subsidizes the Global Disinformation Index, or GDIi, which is a British organization that evaluates news outlets’ susceptibility to disinformation. Originally aired Feb. 14, 2023; https://youtu.be/hMYz8FZCJ0o #media #disinformation
Batya Ungar-Sargon: How elites DESTROYED the Democratic party for the working class
Batya Ungar-Sargon makes the case for why many in the working class are leaving the Democratic Party for the GOP. Originally aired Feb. 13, 2023. https://youtu.be/C0mmL1pdqn8 #GOP #Democraticparty #immigration
Briahna Joy Gray makes the case that corporations must pay for the effect that their dangerous practices can have on the environment. Originally aired Feb. 15, 2023; https://youtu.be/e4nyo3ETDv8 #Ohio #eastpalestine #railway
Briahna Joy Gray criticizes the burying of information surrounding the Nord Stream pipelines explosion. Originally aired Feb. 16, 2023; https://youtu.be/h-HuOXqPhTM #NordStream #Russia #biden
Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to Roseanne Barr’s recent comedy special, marking her return to the public eye following the cancelation of her sitcom in 2018. Originally aired Feb. 15, 2023; https://youtu.be/C3cBHM8Hbyo #RoseanneBarr #fox
Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to the White House’s response of the Ohio train derailment. Originally aired Feb. 16, 2023. #Ohio #trains #EastPalestine
TOXIC wokeness & identity politics are DESTROYING America: ‘Anti-woke’ CEO Vivek Ramaswamy
Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave interview entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy about his potential 2024 presidential bid and his “anti-woke” crusade. Originally aired Feb. 15, 2023; https://youtu.be/Cl1NFPLexlo#ramaswamy #antiwoke #2024