Rising: February 18, 2023

Ron DeSantis VS. ESG, Social Credit Score: New Measures Send A Message To ‘Woke Elites’ From FL Gov

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave weigh in on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ anti-ESG proposals that he unveiled Monday. Originally aired Feb. 14, 2023; https://youtu.be/hYdO-QLGI0s#ESG #DeSantis #Davos

Don Lemon FREAKS Over Elon Musk & Rupert Murdoch Together At Super Bowl: ‘It’s Frightening’

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss the latest regarding Don Lemon at CNN. Originally aired Feb. 14, 2023; https://youtu.be/NgKJf0tOa-o #CNN #DonLemon #kaitlancollins



Nord Stream Corporate Media FAIL: Glenn Greenwald BLASTS Coverage | Brie & Robby REACT

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to President Biden’s 2022 comment that he would “end” the Nord Stream pipelines. Originally aired Feb. 15, 2023; https://youtu.be/Atqw_zcoiBM#nordstream #biden #russia

Sen. Dianne Feinstein Doesn’t Know She Announced Retirement: Brie & Robby REACT

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave weigh in on Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s (D-Calif.) announcement that she will not be seeking reeletion. Originally aired Feb. 15, 2023; https://youtu.be/R01mbOdGaHg #feinstein #senate #congress

