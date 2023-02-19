Rising: February 19, 2023

REDDIT Vs. WallStreetBets Founder SUES Platform After GAMESTOP GATE: Lawyer Explains
Joe Rogan, Matt Taibbi Vs. Former CNN Host Brian Stelter, BLAST DAVOS Misinfo Panel
Officials GIVE UP On COVID Origin Investigation, Lab Leak Mystery Never SOLVED? Brie & Robby REACT
NYT Vs. Trans Activists: Brie DEBATES With Author On Paper’s Transgender Coverage; CENSORSHIP?
Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave interview writer Lisa Selin Davis about the New York Times’ coverage on transgender people. Originally aired Feb. 16, 2023; https://youtu.be/TNsoT930cJg #transgender #GLAAD #lgbtq
Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave talk to Robert Freund, a social media lawyer, about the WallStreetBets’ lawsuit against Reddit. Originally aired Feb. 16, 2023; https://youtu.be/wMyV_MG0r5k #reddit #wallstreetbets
Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to journalist Matt Taibbi’s comments on the World Economic Forum on Joe Rogan’s podcast, “The Rogan Experience.” Originally aired Feb. 16, 2023; https://youtu.be/uc3xyE1V768 #TwitterFiles #joerogan
Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discusses the World Health Organization’s decision to halt its phase 2 investigation of the origins of Covid. Originally aired Feb. 15, 2023; https://youtu.be/notwbY2MSO0 #WHO #covid #lableak