Rising: February 19, 2023

NYT Vs. Trans Activists: Brie DEBATES With Author On Paper’s Transgender Coverage; CENSORSHIP?

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave interview writer Lisa Selin Davis about the New York Times’ coverage on transgender people. Originally aired Feb. 16, 2023; https://youtu.be/TNsoT930cJg #transgender #GLAAD #lgbtq

REDDIT Vs. WallStreetBets Founder SUES Platform After GAMESTOP GATE: Lawyer Explains

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave talk to Robert Freund, a social media lawyer, about the WallStreetBets’ lawsuit against Reddit. Originally aired Feb. 16, 2023; https://youtu.be/wMyV_MG0r5k #reddit #wallstreetbets

Joe Rogan, Matt Taibbi Vs. Former CNN Host Brian Stelter, BLAST DAVOS Misinfo Panel

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to journalist Matt Taibbi’s comments on the World Economic Forum on Joe Rogan’s podcast, “The Rogan Experience.” Originally aired Feb. 16, 2023; https://youtu.be/uc3xyE1V768 #TwitterFiles #joerogan

Officials GIVE UP On COVID Origin Investigation, Lab Leak Mystery Never SOLVED? Brie & Robby REACT

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discusses the World Health Organization’s decision to halt its phase 2 investigation of the origins of Covid. Originally aired Feb. 15, 2023; https://youtu.be/notwbY2MSO0 #WHO #covid #lableak