Rising: February 20, 2023

Biden admin denies US sabotaged Nord Stream Pipelines. John Kirby on Hersh report: Completely false

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby claimed that Seymour Hersh’s story alleging the U.S. blew up the Nord Stream pipeline is not true.

Robby Soave on Twitter Files: Dems demanded censorship of critical accounts; crickets from the MSM

Robby Soave comments on the Twitter Files exposé that the media widely ignored instances where left-leaning politicians tried to pressure Twitter into censoring information they found unfavorable.

Why does Pete Buttigieg fail upward? Tulsi Gabbard slams pathetic fed response to East Palestine

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave breakdown Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigeig’s recent comments on the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

Did Biden really shoot down a Hobby Lobby balloon?: Brie, Robby, Jake Werner react to balloon mania

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave interview Jake Werner, a fellow at the Quincy Institute, about U.S.-China relations amid the Chinese balloon incident.

Don Lemon MIA from ‘CNN This Morning’ following ‘sexist’ remarks: Brie & Robby react

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss updates on the Don Lemon situation at CNN, including his recent comments on Republican Nikki Haley.

Natural immunity from prior Covid infection confirmed by new study: As good as 2 mRNA shots

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss a new study that found that acquired covid immunity is on par with the protection received through two doses of the mRNA vaccine.

According to the CDC, all COVID-19 vaccines currently available in the United States are effective at preventing COVID-19. Getting sick with COVID-19 can offer some protection from future illness, sometimes called “natural immunity,” but the level of protection people get from having COVID-19 may vary depending on how mild or severe their illness was, the time since their infection, and their age. Getting a COVID-19 vaccination is also a safer way to build protection than getting sick with COVID-19.

COVID-19 vaccination helps protect you by creating an antibody response without you having to experience sickness. Getting vaccinated yourself may also protect people around you, particularly people at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19. Getting sick with COVID-19 can cause severe illness or death, and we can’t reliably predict who will have mild or severe illness. If you get sick, you can spread COVID-19 to others. You can also continue to have long-term health issues after COVID-19 infection.

While COVID-19 vaccines are effective, studies have shown some declines in vaccine effectiveness against infections over time, especially when the Delta variant was circulating widely. The mRNA vaccines do not contain any live virus. Instead, they work by teaching our cells to make a harmless piece of a “spike protein,” which is found on the surface of the virus that causes COVID-19. After making the protein piece, cells display it on their surface. Our immune system then recognizes that it does not belong there and responds to get rid of it. When an immune response begins, antibodies are produced, creating the same response that happens in a natural infection. In contrast to mRNA vaccines, many other vaccines use a piece of, or weakened version of, the germ that the vaccine protects against. This is how the measles and flu vaccines work. When a weakened or small part of the virus is introduced to your body, you make antibodies to help protect against future infection.

Everyone ages 18 and older should get a booster shot either 6 months after their initial Pfizer or Moderna series, or 2 months after their initial Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine. People ages 16–17 may get a booster dose of Pfizer at least 6 months after their initial series of vaccines. The CDC says A person is fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving all recommended doses in the primary series of their COVID-19 vaccination.

A person is up to date with their COVID-19 vaccination if they have received all recommended doses in the primary series and one booster when eligible. Getting a second booster is not necessary to be considered up to date at this time. A study by The Cleveland Clinic found that both previous infection and vaccination provide substantial protection against COVID-19. Vaccination of previously infected individuals does not provide additional protection against COVID-19 for several months, but after that provides significant protection at least against symptomatic COVID-19.

Biden visits Ukraine, pledges endless support; Rage Against the War Machine Rally demands peace

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss President Joe Biden’s surprise visit to Ukraine.