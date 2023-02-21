Rising: February 21, 2023

Biden visits Ukraine, Poland ahead of war anniversary, ignores East Palestine Ohio, mayor furious

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave breakdown the latest on the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, including former President Trump’s visit to the disaster-stricken region.

Robby Soave: National divorce incoming? MTG says red states and blue states

Robby Soave interviews journalist Zach Weissmueller about Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-Ga.) call for a “national divorce.”

James O’Keefe ousted from Project Veritas, slams board while teasing new project

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to news that Project Veritas founder and CEO James O’Keefe has been let go.

East Palestine residents feel abandoned by Buttigieg, afraid to drink water: Investigative reporter

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave interview NewsNation investigative reporter Rich McHugh about the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

George Santos cancels on Don Lemon after Nikki Haley smears per report, sits down with Piers Morgan

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to Piers Morgan grilling Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) about his trail of fabrications.