Rising: February 22, 2023

Buttigieg points the finger over East Palestine derailment disaster, blames Congress & corporations

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss the Biden administration’s response to the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

In this photo taken with a drone, portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed the previous night in East Palestine, Ohio, remain on fire at mid-day on Feb. 4, 2023. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced a package of reforms to improve safety Tuesday, Feb. 21 — two days after he warned the railroad responsible for the derailment, Norfolk Southern, to fulfill its promises to clean up the mess just outside East Palestine, and help the town recover. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Briahna Joy Gray: Bonkers child labor roll back proves there’s no one corps won’t exploit

Briahna Joy Gray makes the case that corporations must be held accountable for corrupt practices, including employing children at meatpacking plants.

Don Lemon returns to CNN This Morning, Tweets: I am committed to doing better. Brie & Robby react

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to conservative personality Candace Owens’ defense of Don Lemon’s sexist comments about Nikki Haley.

Bill Maher debates capitalism v socialism amidst soaring inflation: Brie & Robby react

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to Bill Maher’s recent conversations on MSNBC regarding the problems with capitalism.

Dems freak after Tucker Carlson obtains Jan 6 footage, cite security concerns, risk of violence

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries’ letter criticizing Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s decision to release Jan. 6, 2021, security footage to Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

Google liable for ISIS terrorism?! Major SCOTUS case tests limits of free speech on the internet

Senior editor of Reason Elizabeth Nolan Brown breaksdown the Supreme Court case Gonzalez v. Google, which stands to decide whether websites like Google, YouTube, and Twitter can be shielded from getting sued.

Biden in Poland: ‘Autocrats only understand one word: No, no, no!’

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss the speech President Joe Biden gave upon his visit to Poland.