Rising: February 23, 2023

Buttigieg finally arrives in East Palestine, Ohio immediately after Trump visit: Brie & Robby react

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave weigh in on former President Donald Trump’s visit to East Palestine, Ohio.

Briahna Joy Gray: Hakeem Jeffries confronted on Nord Stream, Democrats indifferent on US involvement

Briahna Joy Gray raises the question whether there will be a thorough investigation of who really was behind the Nord Stream Pipeline attack.

The U.S. has denied involvement in the destruction of the pipelines. See more here:

https://www.politico.com/news/2023/02/19/john-kirby-nord-stream-seymour-hersh-00083589

Zelensky says Chinese interference in Russia-Ukraine war would cause World War III: Report

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss President Biden’s meeting with the Bucharest Nine while in Europe.