Rising: February 25, 2023

Briahna Joy Gray: Democrats DEFLECT Nord Stream explosion inquiries as questions mount

Briahna Joy Gray raises the question whether there will be a thorough investigation of who really was behind the Nord Stream Pipeline attack. Originally aired Feb. 23, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YME8bW5Lu1s #nordstream #russia #seymourhersh

The U.S. has denied involvement in the destruction of the pipelines.

WATCH: Bill Maher DEFENDS capitalism in heated debate on socialism, future of America

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to Bill Maher’s recent conversations on MSNBC regarding the problems with capitalism. Originally aired Feb. 22, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P20x7dDeUmU #BillMaher #AriMelber

Fmr CNN executive SLAMS ‘CONSENSUS Opinion’: Mainstream media favors corporate establishment

Executive producer of “The Megyn Kelly Show” Steve Krakaeur discusses his new book “Uncovered: How the Media Got Cozy with Power, Abandoned Its Principles, and Lost the People.” Originally aired Feb. 23, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gA9K-MHEk_0 #media #journalism

TUCKER CARLSON given Jan 6 footage by Kevin McCarthy, Dems FREAK: Brie & Robby react

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) decision to give Capitol security footage of Jan. 6 to Fox News host Tucker Carlson. Originally aired Feb. 21, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WmD0SCTq5JE #mccarthy #tuckercarlson #j6. Disclaimer: Donald Trump falsely claims that he won the 2020 election. Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump 306-232 in the Electoral College and had a 4-point margin in the popular vote