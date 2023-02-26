Rising: February 26, 2023

SEYMOUR HERSH joins Brie & Robby for an exclusive interview on Riisng

Investigative journalist Seymour Hersh breaks down his report that claimed the Biden administration is behind last summer’s Nord Stream pipelines explosion. Originally aired Fe. 23, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lUTwLiuiNh0 #nordstream #seymourhersh #biden

Tucker Carlson says Nikki Haley is TOO NEOLIBERAL, TOO WOKE to become president

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss Fox News Tucker Carlson’s criticism of Nikki Haley. Originally aired Feb. 23, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ooNlnPKRVQc #tuckercarlson #nikkihaley #donlemon

SCOTUS Hears MONUMENTAL case on future of free speech online: Google v Gonzalez

Senior editor of Reason Elizabeth Nolan Brown breaks down the Supreme Court case Gonzalez v. Google, which stands to decide whether websites like Google, YouTube, and Twitter can be shielded from getting sued. Originally aired Feb. 22, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GolF4-2F1qw #SCOTUS #section230 #google

Jen Psaki Lands CUSHY New MSNBC Show Despite CLEAR Conflict Of Interest: Brie & Robby

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss news that former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki will be getting her own show on MSNBC, “Inside With Jen Psaki.” Originally aired Feb. 22, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8M4gGQYH2tM #jenpsaki #msnbc #whitehouse