Rising: February 27, 2023

Biden still won’t visit East Palestine derailment site; GOP to investigate Buttigieg: Batya & Robby

Batya Ungar-Sargon and Robby Soave discuss President Biden’s return to the U.S. and his decision to forgo visiting East Palestine, Ohio.

Robby Soave: Lab leak theory gets massive boost from US Energy Dept, despite MSM smearing

Robby Soave weighs in on new revelation that the Energy Department now admits that the Covid-19 pandemic was caused by lab leak in Wuhan, China.

Batya Ungar-Sargon: Liberal activists attack NYT for reporting on trans youth, detransitioners

Batya Ungar-Sargon discusses the criticism The New York Times has received for its coverage of transgender issues.

Watch: Woody Harrelson calls out Big Pharma, Covid mandates in bombshell SNL monologue

Batya Ungar-Sargon and Robby Soave react to actor Woody Harrelson’s criticism of Big Pharma’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic in his opening monologue of last week’s “Saturday Night Live.”

The FDA has not authorized or approved ivermectin for use in preventing or treating COVID-19 in humans or animals. Ivermectin is approved for human use to treat infections caused by some parasitic worms and head lice and skin conditions like rosacea. Currently available data do not show ivermectin is effective against COVID-19. Clinical trials assessing ivermectin tablets for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19 in people are ongoing. Taking large doses of ivermectin is dangerous. If your health care provider writes you an ivermectin prescription, fill it through a legitimate source such as a pharmacy, and take it exactly as prescribed. Never use medications intended for animals on yourself or other people. Animal ivermectin products are very different from those approved for humans. Use of animal ivermectin for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19 in humans is dangerous.

Source: https://www.fda.gov/consumers/consumer-updates/why-you-should-not-use-ivermectin-treat-or-prevent-covid-19

According to the CDC, all COVID-19 vaccines currently available in the United States are effective at preventing COVID-19. Getting sick with COVID-19 can offer some protection from future illness, sometimes called “natural immunity,” but the level of protection people get from having COVID-19 may vary depending on how mild or severe their illness was, the time since their infection, and their age. Getting a COVID-19 vaccination is also a safer way to build protection than getting sick with COVID-19. COVID-19 vaccination helps protect you by creating an antibody response without you having to experience sickness. Getting vaccinated yourself may also protect people around you, particularly people at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19. Getting sick with COVID-19 can cause severe illness or death, and we can’t reliably predict who will have mild or severe illness. If you get sick, you can spread COVID-19 to others. You can also continue to have long-term health issues after COVID-19 infection.

According to the CDC layered prevention strategies — like staying up to date on vaccines and wearing masks — can help prevent severe illness and reduce the potential for strain on the healthcare system. Wear a mask with the best fit, protection, and comfort for you. If you are in an area with a high COVID-19 Community Level and are ages 2 or older, wear a well-fitting mask indoors in public.

If you are sick and need to be around others, or are caring for someone who has COVID-19, wear a mask.

If you are at increased risk for severe illness, or live with or spend time with someone at higher risk, speak to your healthcare provider about wearing a mask at medium COVID-19 Community Levels.

According to Pfizer and the CDC, potential side effects from the vaccine include pain, redness, or swelling at the injection site. Other side effects could include tiredness, headache, muscle pain, fever, chills, and nausea. In rare cases, people have experienced serious health events after the COVID-19 vaccination. Any health problem that happens after vaccination is considered an adverse event.

According to the CDC: Although the overall risks are low, if you are pregnant or were recently pregnant, you are more likely to get very sick from COVID-19 compared to people who are not pregnant. Evidence continues to build showing that COVID-19 vaccination before and during pregnancy is safe and effective. It suggests that the benefits of receiving a COVID-19 vaccine outweigh any known or potential risks of vaccination during pregnancy. COVID-19 vaccines cannot cause COVID-19 infection in anyone, including the mother or the baby. None of the COVID-19 vaccines contain live virus. Vaccines are effective at preventing COVID-19 in people who are breastfeeding. Recent reports have shown that breastfeeding people who have received mRNA COVID-19 vaccines have antibodies in their breastmilk, which could help protect their babies. More data are needed to determine what level of protection these antibodies may provide to the baby. There is currently no evidence that any vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines, cause fertility problems (problems trying to get pregnant) in women or men.

The Panel recommends against the use of hydroxychloroquine for SARS-CoV-2 PEP (AI).

Both chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine have in vitro activity against SARS-CoV and SARS-CoV-2.29,30 A small cohort study without a control group suggested that hydroxychloroquine might reduce the risk of SARS-CoV-2 transmission to close contacts.31 There have been several large trials to determine whether hydroxychloroquine can reduce the risk of infection after exposure to individuals infected with SARS-CoV-2. These studies used different dose schedules and targeted different at-risk populations. In addition, some studies were unable to confirm infection using molecular or antigen tests. None of these studies demonstrated any evidence of efficacy for hydroxychloroquine, and all showed a higher risk of generally mild adverse events in those who received the drug.32-34

Source: https://www.covid19treatmentguidelines.nih.gov/overview/prevention-of-sars-cov-2/

Biden downplays China-Russia plan to end Ukraine war as ‘not rational’: Analysis

Writer and author of “The Coming Collapse of China and The Great U.S-China Tech War” Gordon Chang weighs in on the state of U.S.-China relations amid the Russia-Ukraine war.

‘Dilbert’ canceled after author Scott Adams suggests white Americans get away from Black people

Newsweek contributor Denise Long weighs on various media publications dropping Scott Adams, the creator of the “Dilbert” comic strip, after comments he recently made about Black people.

Biden’s student debt cancelation hangs in balance before major SCOTUS hearing this week

Batya Ungar-Sargon and Robby Soave discuss the Supreme Court’s plans to hear arguments about President Biden’s student debt cancelation plan.

DeSantis recounts woke ‘pressure campaign’ Disney CEO faced to go against ‘Don’t Say Gay Bill’

Batya Ungar-Sargon and Robby Soave react to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ revelation in his new memoir that former Disney CEO Bob Chapek admitted to facing pressure from the left to weigh in on the “don’t say gay” law.