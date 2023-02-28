Rising: February 28, 2023

Lab Leak DENIAL: Biden White House dismisses OWN Department Of Energy report. Liberal media COPE

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to the White House’s reaction to lab leak as likely origin of covid-19.

Robby Soave: Every journalist who SMEARED lab leak as racist CONSPIRACY THEORY should APOLOGIZE NOW

Robby Soave makes the case that the Global Disinformation Index has been hypocritical in the information it has been spreading.

CNN FAILS to disclose NORFOLK SOUTHERN LOBBYIST as panelist on East Palestine

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to news that CNN commentator David Urban reportedly lobbied for transportation company Norfolk Southern, the rail operator at the center of the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

Comment from Norfolk Southern: We’re working hard to build the trust between Norfolk Southern and the residents of East Palestine. I’m attaching a letter from President and CEO Alan Shaw who has personally been back to East Palestine many times since the derailment happened, meeting and talking with locals and community leaders – and not just easy conversations. Beyond Shaw, there are dozens of NS professionals working daily in the community both at the site itself as well as talking with residents and local businesses to further that trust. We’ve also helped to get quick word out about people attempting to take advantage of this community, like here. Our goal is to provide accurate information as this community recovers, provide it directly to the community, and listen to what they tell us in response.

Re the derailment, please see the NTSB’s preliminary report which found that our technology worked as expected and that our crew did what they were supposed to do. Alan Shaw has said we will follow the investigation and the science to make Norfolk Southern an even safer railroad. Speaking back to trust, we’ve been clear that we’re cooperating fully with the NTSB, and they’ve been clear they’ve gotten that full cooperation from us. Norfolk Southern’s Latest Community Impact Efforts in East Palestine: Long-term Community Support: Last week, Norfolk Southern Corporation announced an initial $300,000 donation, without condition, to the East Palestine City School District to support the district’s academics, athletics, extra-curricular activities, and its long-term contingency planning regarding the impacts of the derailment. The donation comes after Norfolk Southern President and CEO Alan H. Shaw visited East Palestine, where he heard concerns from residents first-hand. Each of the district’s three schools — East Palestine Elementary, East Palestine Middle, and East Palestine High schools — will receive $100,000. The company announced that a Norfolk Southern railroader who lives in East Palestine has accepted a one-year assignment as a dedicated community liaison. The liaison has already had several meetings with members of the community. The position will report to CEO Alan Shaw’s chief of staff and will work directly with Shaw to ensure the community’s concerns are heard. The position will oversee a budget of $1 million for community needs and improvements.

Financial Assistance: The company’s financial commitment to East Palestine now exceeds $11.6 million. That includes: More than $6 million in direct financial assistance to families; The company’s Family Assistance Center surpassed serving more than 3,620 families as of today. We have a full schedule of in-home visits this week for residents unable to make it into the FAC. $1 million community assistance fund $1 million budget for the new community liaison $3 million to the fire department for new equipment. New Resource for Information: Norfolk Southern has launched NSMakingitRight.com as a resource for members of the East Palestine community and public at-large. The website includes regular updates on environmental clean up progress, services available at the Family Assistance Center (FAC), and answers to common questions and concerns. Last week, the company also announced that it has expanded eligibility to all East Palestine residents in the 44413 ZIP code at the request of Mayor Trent Conaway. The FAC will also review individual requests for those outside the 44413 ZIP code. For example, inconvenience payments have been made to Beaver County, Pennsylvania residents who were evacuated.

Environmental Remediation: Soil: Excavation continued with an estimated total of 4,588 cubic yards of soil collected for disposal. Our preparations for the track removal began last week.

Water: To date we have recovered over 1.9M gallons of impacted water for final disposal. All soil and water will be transported disposal facilities that are designed to accept it safely and in accordance with state and federal regulations. Norfolk Southern has completed more than 570 in-home air monitoring tests. Please also see this new page which provides a 7-day look ahead at our site work.

President Biden DOUBLES DOWN on gain-of-function research even after BOMBSHELL lab leak report

Real Clear Politics White House reporter weighs in on the White House’s response to the covid-19 pandemic, and talks around gain-of-function research.

Alex Murdaugh ADMITS he lied about whereabouts on day of murders; Brian Entin breaks down SC trial

NewsNation senior national correspondent Brian Entin weighs in on updates surrounding the Alex Murdaugh trial.