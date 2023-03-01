Rising: March 1, 2023

Lab Leak deniers ADMIT they don’t care about finding COVID’s origins: Brie, Robby, Dr. Alina Chan discuss

Scientific advisor at the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard Alina Chan weighs in on the ongoing investigations surrounding the origin of Covid-19.

Briahna Joy Gray: Joy Behar suggests East Palestine deserved derailment crisis bc they voted Trump

Briahna Joy Gray makes the case that elite corporations have the ability to buy off politicians, hurting the majority of the American working class.

Randi Weingarten MELTS DOWN over student debt cancellation after blocking kids from school for YEARS

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave give an update on the latest in the Supreme Court cases challenging President Biden’s student loan debt relief.

Lori Lightfoot LOSES REELECTION, Blames Voters for Not Trusting a Black Woman to Be Mayor

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave weigh in on Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s loss in her bid for reelection.

Zelensky: US will have to send ‘SONS AND DAUGHTERS’ to fight in Ukraine if aid wavers

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to Ukrainian President Zelensky’s warning if the U.S. fails to provide further aid in its war with Russia.