Rising: March 2, 2023

CCP slams lab leak report; White House still won’t embrace DOE findings as MSM offers corrections

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss China’s rejection of the FBI’s comments over Covid lab leak origin theory.

Briahna Joy Gray: Is cancel culture pushing students into the arms of conservatives?

Briahna Joy Gray argues that students should make the case for their own, individual beliefs.

Buttigieg: Biden won’t visit East Palestine because it would be too ‘disruptive’

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s comments on the train derailment that happened in East Palestine, Ohio, and why President Joe Biden hasn’t visited the site.

Iran’s nuclear progress ‘remarkable,’ just 12 days to create nuclear bomb fissile: Testimony

Professor at Georgetown University Dr. Trita Parsi weighs in on alarm that has been sounded regarding Iran’s ability to produce nuclear weapons.