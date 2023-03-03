Best of Rising: Feb 27-March 2

Robby Soave: BOMBSHELL lab leak report released by Biden Department of Energy

Robby Soave weighs in on new revelation that the Energy Department now admits that the Covid-19 pandemic was caused by lab leak in Wuhan, China.

Originally aired on Feb. 27, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TCAPWrTVOR4

Briahna Joy Gray: Joy Behar said WHAT about East Palestine, Ohio?!

Briahna Joy Gray makes the case that elite corporations have the ability to buy off politicians, hurting the majority of the American working class.

Originally aired March 1, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F2Y6z7dVIZA

Batya Ungar-Sargon: Trans activists demand CENSORING of NYT reporting on gender-affirming care

Batya Ungar-Sargon discusses the criticism The New York Times has received for its coverage of transgender issues.

Originally aired Feb. 27, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoN35ldk-Y4

Woody Harrelson SMEARED for JAW-DROPPING anti-mandate, anti-Pharma SNL monologue

Batya Ungar-Sargon and Robby Soave react to actor Woody Harrelson’s criticism of Big Pharma’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic in his opening monologue of last week’s “Saturday Night Live.”

Originally aired Feb. 27, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XhZjCVRRjgg

Elon Musk DEFENDS ‘Dilbert’ author after cartoon CANCELLED over racism controversy

Newsweek contributor Denise Long weighs on various media publications dropping Scott Adams, the creator of the “Dilbert” comic strip, after comments he recently made about Black people.

Originality aired Feb. 27, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P6hmi4gfxjg

Jan 6 footage ‘DOESN’T BELONG’ in public domain, Capitol SECURITY At RISK: MSNBC Guest

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss the January 6 footage that Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy gave Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

Originally aired Feb. 28, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OMjZ5X6c8Yo

Zelensky: US will have to send ‘SONS AND DAUGHTERS’ to fight in Ukraine if NATO doesn’t stop Russia

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to Ukrainian President Zelensky’s warning if the U.S. fails to provide further aid in its war with Russia.

Originally aired March 1, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rA5gvRMlL-c