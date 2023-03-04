Rising: March 4, 2023

LAB LEAK: Scientists DEBATE risks of research blamed for Covid-19 pandemic | Rising FLASHBACK

Kevin Esvelt and Gigi Gronvall join Ryan Grim and Emily Jashinky to discuss Gain of Function research, and COVID Origin Theory.

Originally aired May 27, 2022; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MEZyunanras

Briahna Joy Gray: Liberals blame college cancel culture for pushing ‘free thinkers’ to the RIGHT

Briahna Joy Gray argues that students should make the case for their own, individual beliefs.

Originally aired March 2, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cImI1Xr2ksM

HUNTER BIDEN Questions raised in Merrick Garland grilling. Pledges FREE REIGN prosecution in probe

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss Sen. Chuck Grassley’s (R-Iowa) recent questioning of Attorney General Merrick Garland on the Hunter Biden investigation.

Originally aired March 2, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZoeT2hZashM

Bill Maher: Democrats, Liberals take WOKENESS too far, love diversity EXCEPT of ideas

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss Bill Maher’s criticism of wokeness.

Originally aired March 1, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CQZcUU4FWSo