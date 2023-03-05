Rising: March 5, 2023

Dr. Martin Markay: The greatest perpetrator of misinfo during the pandemic has been the US gov’t

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to latest testimony on the ongoing response to Covid-19.

Originally aired March 1, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b9H0PrXjPbM

SHOCK INTERVIEW: BILL GATES denies LAB LEAK as covid origin | Batya & Robby REACT

Batya Ungar-Sargon and Robby Soave discuss Bill Gates getting grilled over his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

Originally aired Jan. 30, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=azZJo_2HdnA

McConnell UNLEASHES on Buttigieg over East Palestine train derailment handling: Brie & Robby REACT

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss recent criticisms of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s performance in office.

Originally aired March 1, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pvf3z3SbGyI

Woody Harrelson SLAMS Hollywood covid protocols, Joe Rogan DEFENDS actor: Media hit job

Podcaster Joe Rogan reacted to Woody Harrelson’s controversial “Saturday Night Live” monologue from last week, in which he criticized Big Pharma’s response to the Covid pandemic.

Originally aired March 2, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FfbHdpEz6Aw

