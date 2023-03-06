Rising: March 6, 2023

Pete Buttigieg Vs. Tucker Carlson? Sec. rethinks job: Report, fumes at Fox host after East Palestine

Batya Ungar-Sargon and Robby Soave discuss new developments related to the East Palestine, Ohio, train disaster, including a second derailment that happened there over the weekend.

Batya Ungar-Sargon: Bernie Sanders’ out of touch take on capitalism exposes the left’s hypocrisy

Batya Ungar-Sargon breaks down Sen. Bernie Sanders’ recent appearance on “Real Time with Bill Maher.”

Jim Jordan demands answers from Fauci, Collins after lab leak bombshell

Batya Ungar-Sargon and Robby Soave weigh in on comments forder FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) made about the need for more oversight over high risk research, like the Covid-19, and transparency over its origin.

Establishment Democrats rigged the system for Biden: Marianne Williamson on Rising

Batya Ungar-Sargon and Robby Soave interview Marianne Williamson about launching her campaign to challenge President Joe Biden in the Democratic primary for the 2024 presidency.

AOC likely violated ethics rules, accepted illegal gifts for Met Gala: House Ethics Committee

Batya Ungar-Sargon and Robby Soave talk about the House Ethics Committee’s investigation of how Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.).

Novak Djokovic denied entry to US over vaccine mandate even though Biden declared pandemic over

Batya Ungar-Sargon and Robby Soave discuss tennis star Novak Djokovic’s decision to withdraw from Indian Wells and the U.S. Open after he was denied a waiver to enter the United States without being vaccinated for Covid-19.

