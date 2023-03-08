Rising: March 8, 2023

Chuck Schumer demands Fox News shut down Tucker Carlson’s Jan 6 reporting, bc ‘democracy’

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson’s response to what critics are saying about the previously unseen Jan. 6, 2021, footage he received.

COPE?! Colbert Calls Tucker Carlson Is TURD-SUCKING D*CK After Jan 6 Footage Dump

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave reacts to comments comedian Stephen Colbert made reaction to Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson’s dump of Jan. 6 footage.

NIH’s secret $350M royalties cash cow exposes agency’s Big Pharma collusion: Analysis

Author of “Owning the Sun: A People’s History of Monopoly Medicine from Aspirin to Covid-19 Vaccines,” Alexander Zaitchik weighs in on third-party payments that the National Institutes of Health have allegedly received from Pfizer.