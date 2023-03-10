Best of Rising: March 6-March 9, 2023

Retrieving data. Wait a few seconds and try to cut or copy again.
Batya Ungar-Sargon: Bernie Sanders, Bill Maher Capitalism Exchange REVEALS Dems' Populist HYPOCRISY
Briahna Joy Gray: Elon Musk CRITICIZED Over Public FUED With Former Employee, HR Hypocrisy?!
NORD STREAM Destroyed By 'Pro-UKRAINIAN' Group, Says NYT In VAGUE New Report : Brie & Robby
Briahna Joy Gray: US-Zelensky ACQUITTED?? New Report Deflects Nord Stream Blame, Media COMPLIES
Dems DESPERATELY Pivot To Culture War, IGNORE Damning Fauci, NIH Evidence In Hearing: Brie & Robby
SO-CALLED Journalists’?! Dems Attempt Twitter File Author Character Assassinations During Hearing
Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave weigh in on Matt Taibbi’s and Michael Shellenberger’s testimonies on the Twitter Files before a House Select Subcommittee. Originally aired March 9, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g-_J36pocZU #twitterfiles #matttaibbi #michaelshellenberger
Liberal Media FREAKS Over Tucker Carlson Jan 6 Footage Reveal: Brie & Robby REACT
Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave reacts to comments comedian Stephen Colbert made reaction to Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson’s dump of Jan. 6 footage. Originally aired March 8, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=US_ce_ft-Tc #KJP #Jan6 #TuckerCarlson
Batya Ungar-Sargon breaks down Sen. Bernie Sanders’ recent appearance on “Real Time with Bill Maher.” Originally aired March 6, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q1lP5kRLe_4 #BernieSanders #BillMaher #medicareforall
Briahna Joy Gray makes the case that Twitter CEO Elon Musk’s ownership of the company should be questioned, and the decisions he has made thus far contain holes. Originally aired March 8, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AbV4SeBHmWc#Musk #Twitter #socialmedia
Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave give update on the latest developments in the Russia-Ukraine war. Originally aired March 7, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jIlkOjYVixs #ukrainewar #zelensky #putin
Briahna Joy Gray breaks down the corporate media’s coverage of the question surrounding who blew up the Nord Stream pipelines, including journalist Seymour Hersh’s reporting on the matter. Originally aired March 9, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1nm0UXUVCag #Ukraine #russia
Contributing editor at Vanity Fair Katherine Eban weighs in on the key takeaways from yesterday’s Covid-19 origin hearing. Originally aired March 9, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yv8XIfdYs9g #Covid #lableak
