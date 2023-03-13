Rising: March 13, 2023

Biden denies that he’s giving Silicon Valley Bank a bailout; Matt Stoller: Yes, it’s a bailout

Matt Stoller, the research director at the American Economic Liberties Project, weighs in on the collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank, and President Biden’s attempt to assure the public that banking system is safe.

Robby Soave: Democrats are gaslighting America about the Twitter Files

Robby Soave comments on Democrats’ display in last week’s congressional hearing on the Twitter Files.

Batya Ungar-Sargon: Biden BACKTRACKS on ‘kids in cages,’ may RESTART detaining migrant children

Batya Ungar-Sargon makes the case that Joe Biden has reversed on immigration policies.

Fauci says LAB LEAK could be a ‘natural occurrence,’ REFUSES to take accountability: Robby & Batya

Batya Ungar-Sargon and Robby Soave weigh in on the White House’s comments about whether it will declassify information regarding the origins of Covid.

Hillary Clinton calls for more Ukraine spending. Conflict most propagandized war ever: Professor

Batya Ungar-Sargon and Robby Soave interview Max Abrahms, a professor of international relations at Northeastern University, about the possible missteps President Biden is making in the Russia-Ukraine war.

WATCH: Jane Fonda proposes MURDERING pro-lifers as ‘The View’ hosts SCRAMBLE to laugh it off

Batya Ungar-Sargon and Robby Soave react to Jane Fonda’s comment on “The View” calling for the murder of pro-life politicians.

False flag? Germany immediately dismisses NYT’s Nord Stream report blaming ‘pro-Ukraine’ group

Editorial director Kelley Valhos weighs in on positions surrounding who sabotaged the Nord Stream pipelines.

Michelle Yeoh SHADES Don Lemon: ‘Don’t ever let anyone tell you you are ever past your prime!’

Batya Ungar-Sargon and Robby Soave react to actress Michelle Yeoh’s acceptance speech at the Academy Awards in which she took a dig at CNN’s Don Lemon’s ageist comment.