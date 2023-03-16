Rising: March 16, 2023

Kamala Harris TOUTS US-Ukraine Propaganda On Late Night TV; Poland To Send MiG-29 Jets: Brie & Batya

Batya Ungar-Sargon and Briahna Joy Gray give update on the latest develpments following the downing of U.S. Air Force aircraft by Russian fighter jets. #poland #russia #ukraine

Briahna Joy Gray: Why I Asked Bethany Mandel To DEFINE WOKE

Briahna Joy Gray dives into how society ought to understand the word “woke.” #BethanyMandel #wokeness

Batya Ungar-Sargon: SVB Downfall Further Proves The Govt ONLY Cares About The Rich

Batya Ungar-Sargon comments on the Fed’s questionable priorities in choosing to bailout banks following Silicon Valley Bank’s failure. #svb #fed #workingclass

AOC: TOTAL Sellout… Or Playing 3D CHESS?! Brie, Batya, & Nathan Robinson Debate

Editor-in-Chief of Current Affairs Nathan Robinson weighs in on the evolution of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) throughout her time in office. #AOC #TheSquad #woke

DHS: US Does NOT Have Operational Control Over Southern Border, Migration At ‘CRISIS’ Level

Briahna Joy Gray and Batya Ungar-Sargon discuss U.S. Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz’s statement that the Department of Homeland Security does not have operational control of the U.S. southern border. #immigration #migrants

Fauci FRANTICALLY Hits Back At Redfield, Says He Did NOT Exclude Lab Leak: Brie & Batya

Briahna Joy Gray and Batya Ungar-Sargon weigh in on Dr. Anthony Fauci’s reaction to former CDC Director Robert Redfield’s assertion that Fauci excluded him because of his belief that Covid-19 originated in a lab. #LabLeak #coronavirus #fauci

Newsom Stepped In To SELL BIDEN On SVB Bailout, Doesn’t Mention HE’S A CLIENT: Reports

Investigative reporter at The Intercept Ken Klippenstein weighs in on California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s (D) appraisal of President Joe Biden intervening following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. #SVB #GavinNewsom

Ben Shapiro Says School Lunch WON’T Solve Hunger After Minnesota Rep MOCKED Hungry Children

Briahna Joy Gray and Batya Ungar-Sargon discuss Minnesota State Sen. Steve Drazkowskis’ (R-Minn.) vote against a bill that would provide free school lunch and breakfast for students in the state. #education #hunger