Best of Rising: March 13-March 16

Biden REJECTS notion that he’s BAILING OUT Silicon Valley Bank, Matt Stoller says otherwise

Matt Stoller, the research director at the American Economic Liberties Project, weighs in on the collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank, and President Biden’s attempt to assure the public that banking system is safe.

Originally aired March, 13, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FdcOqgkz4PI

Robby Soave: Democrats’ DISDAIN toward Twitter Files Co-Authors on FULL DISPLAY

Robby Soave comments on Democrats’ display in last week’s congressional hearing on the Twitter Files.

Originally aired March 13, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tX0pnXgiCaU

Fauci PUSHES BACK against critics calling for him to be PROSECUTED

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to Dr. Anthony Fauci ‘s response to those, including Elon Musk, who said he should be prosecuted.

Originally aired March 14, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hi7AtH8IX1c

Progressives are waging A BATTLE on the American family, children: Bethany Mandel

Author Bethany Mandel elaborates on the theme of her new book with Karol Marcowicz, “Stolen Youth: How Radicals Are Erasing Innocence and Indoctrinating a Generation.”

Originally aired March 14, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9b86ZqIhuFo

Briahna Joy Gray explains questions she posed to Bethany Mandel about meaning of wokeness

Briahna Joy Gray dives into how society ought to understand the word “woke.”

Originally aired March 16, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7CAi8w0nd44

Guardian Authors pen Op-Ed ATTACKING comedian Russell Brand for touting CONSPIRACY THEORIES

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to an opinion piece from The Guardian in which the authors criticize Russell Brand.

Originally aired March 15, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6D8yIOk9zYU

Drew Barrymore’s CRINGE move on her daytime talk show Drew IRE from Conservatives

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to Drew Barrymore’s conversation with a transgender activist in a viral video.

Originally aired March 14, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cn_QrU-tz9c