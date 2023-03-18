Rising: March 18, 2023

Batya Ungar-Sargon: Feds PROVE bias in Silicon Valley Bank bailouts

Batya Ungar-Sargon comments on the Fed’s questionable priorities in choosing to bailout banks following Silicon Valley Bank’s failure.

Fauci says LAB LEAK could be a ‘natural occurrence’ but plays BLAME GAME: Batya & Robby react

Batya Ungar-Sargon and Robby Soave weigh in on the White House’s comments about whether it will declassify information regarding the origins of Covid.

Newsom promotes Biden in SVB bailout, OMITS client history: reports

Investigative reporter at The Intercept Ken Klippenstein weighs in on California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s (D-Calif.) appraisal of President Joe Biden intervening following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

Ukraine LOW on Ron DeSantis’ priority list, Gov. comes out against proxy war with Russia

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss Fox News’ Tucker Carlson’s unveiling of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ (R-Fla.) response to his questionnaire about foreign policy, specifically the war in Ukraine.

