Rising: March 21, 2023

DeSantis SWINGS & MISSES, Tries To RIP Trump For Stormy Daniels ‘Porn Star’ Payments: Brie & Robby

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave break down the latest updates on a possible indictment of Former President Donald Trump.

Robby Soave: Why Is Fauci HARASSING Black Americans About Vaccines?

Robby Soave comments on a PBS documentary about Dr. Anthony Fauci and his 50-year career, including his effort to get people vaccinated in the final two years of his tenure.

According to the CDC, all COVID-19 vaccines currently available in the United States are effective at preventing COVID-19. Getting sick with COVID-19 can offer some protection from future illness, sometimes called “natural immunity,” but the level of protection people get from having COVID-19 may vary depending on how mild or severe their illness was, the time since their infection, and their age.

Getting a COVID-19 vaccination is also a safer way to build protection than getting sick with COVID-19. COVID-19 vaccination helps protect you by creating an antibody response without you having to experience sickness. Getting vaccinated yourself may also protect people around you, particularly people at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19. Getting sick with COVID-19 can cause severe illness or death, and we can’t reliably predict who will have mild or severe illness. If you get sick, you can spread COVID-19 to others. You can also continue to have long-term health issues after COVID-19 infection.

While COVID-19 vaccines are effective, studies have shown some declines in vaccine effectiveness against infections over time, especially when the Delta variant was circulating widely.

The mRNA vaccines do not contain any live virus. Instead, they work by teaching our cells to make a harmless piece of a “spike protein,” which is found on the surface of the virus that causes COVID-19. After making the protein piece, cells display it on their surface. Our immune system then recognizes that it does not belong there and responds to get rid of it. When an immune response begins, antibodies are produced, creating the same response that happens in a natural infection.

In contrast to mRNA vaccines, many other vaccines use a piece of, or weakened version of, the germ that the vaccine protects against. This is how the measles and flu vaccines work. When a weakened or small part of the virus is introduced to your body, you make antibodies to help protect against future infection.

Everyone ages 18 and older should get a booster shot either 6 months after their initial Pfizer or Moderna series, or 2 months after their initial Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine. People ages 16–17 may get a booster dose of Pfizer at least 6 months after their initial series of vaccines.

The CDC says A person is fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving all recommended doses in the primary series of their COVID-19 vaccination. A person is up to date with their COVID-19 vaccination if they have received all recommended doses in the primary series and one booster when eligible.

Getting a second booster is not necessary to be considered up to date at this time. A study by The Cleveland Clinic found that both previous infection and vaccination provide substantial protection against COVID-19. Vaccination of previously infected individuals does not provide additional protection against COVID-19 for several months, but after that provides significant protection at least against symptomatic COVID-19.

Biden FINALLY Agrees To DECLASSIFY Covid Origins Intel Following Public Outcry: Brie & Robby REACT

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss news that President Biden has signed a bill to declassify covid origins intelligence.

Biden, Buttigieg, & Media IGNORE East Palestine, OH: Robby & Brie. Residents Still SUFFER: Reporter

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave interview investigative journalist Louis DeAngelis about his reporting on East Palestine, Ohio, residents in the aftermath of the February train derailment.

Bill Gates Calls For MORE Public Health Bureaucracy, ‘Firefighters’ For NEXT Pandemic

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to Bill Gates’ call for pandemic firefighters in a new op-ed.

Chris Rock To Democrats: YOU ARE STUPID, Arresting Trump Will Only Make Him MORE POPULAR

Movement lawyer Olayemi Olurin weighs in on the law enforcement preparations for former President Donald Trump’s possible indictment.

US ‘FIRMLY OPPOSED’ To Ceasefire In Ukraine, Concessions To Russia Are ‘UNACCEPTABLE’: NSC’s Kirby

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to White House National Security Advisor John Kirby’s comments that Ukraine shouldn’t accept a ceasefire if Russia offered it.

WH Journalists DEFEND Karine Jean-Pierre, ATTACK Fellow Reporter As Ted Lasso Cast Watches

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s response to the journalist who interjected during yesterday’s press briefing.