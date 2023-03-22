Rising: March 22, 2023

Tucker Carlson: Democrats WEAPONIZING Justice System In Possible Trump Arrest. What About BUSH?
Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave give update on the possible arrest of former President Donald Trump.
Disclaimer: Donald Trump falsely claims that he won the 2020 election. Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump 306-232 in the Electoral College and had a 4-point margin in the popular vote.
Biden Admin HIDES BEHIND ‘National Security,’ Will REDACT Covid Origins Documents: Brie & Robby
Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss Fox reporter Peter Doocy’s questioning of President Biden’s decision to declassify intelligence report detailing the origins of Covid.
