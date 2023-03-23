Rising: March 23, 2023

Nord Stream COVERUP? Sy Hersh Says US PLANTED Fake Story to Discredit His Reporting

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss journalist Seymour Hersh’s latest reporting on the Nord Stream pipelines attack.

Briahna Joy Gray: Dodd-Frank Author DODGES Accountability In SVB FAILURE: ‘I Don’t Care’

Briahna Joy Gray criticizes conservatives blaming wokeness for the collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank.

Rand Paul On Rising: Moderna PRIVATELY Admitted the TRUTH About Myocarditis and Vaccines

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) weighs in on his questioning of Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel over myocarditis.

According to the CDC all COVID-19 vaccines currently available in the United States are effective at preventing COVID-19. Getting sick with COVID-19 can offer some protection from future illness, sometimes called “natural immunity,” but the level of protection people get from having COVID-19 may vary depending on how mild or severe their illness was, the time since their infection, and their age.

Getting a COVID-19 vaccination is also a safer way to build protection than getting sick with COVID-19. COVID-19 vaccination helps protect you by creating an antibody response without you having to experience sickness. Getting vaccinated yourself may also protect people around you, particularly people at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19. Getting sick with COVID-19 can cause severe illness or death, and we can’t reliably predict who will have mild or severe illness. If you get sick, you can spread COVID-19 to others. You can also continue to have long-term health issues after COVID-19 infection.

While COVID-19 vaccines are effective, studies have shown some declines in vaccine effectiveness against infections over time, especially when the Delta variant was circulating widely.

According to Pfizer and the CDC, potential side effects from the vaccine include pain, redness, or swelling at the injection site. Other side effects could include tiredness, headache, muscle pain, fever, chills, and nausea. In rare cases, people have experienced serious health events after the COVID-19 vaccination. Any health problem that happens after vaccination is considered an adverse event.

According to the CDC: Although the overall risks are low, if you are pregnant or were recently pregnant, you are more likely to get very sick from COVID-19 compared to people who are not pregnant. Evidence continues to build showing that COVID-19 vaccination before and during pregnancy is safe and effective. It suggests that the benefits of receiving a COVID-19 vaccine outweigh any known or potential risks of vaccination during pregnancy. COVID-19 vaccines cannot cause COVID-19 infection in anyone, including the mother or the baby. None of the COVID-19 vaccines contain live virus. Vaccines are effective at preventing COVID-19 in people who are breastfeeding. Recent reports have shown that breastfeeding people who have received mRNA COVID-19 vaccines have antibodies in their breastmilk, which could help protect their babies. More data are needed to determine what level of protection these antibodies may provide to the baby. There is currently no evidence that any vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines, cause fertility problems (problems trying to get pregnant) in women or men.

According to the CDC layered prevention strategies — like staying up to date on vaccines and wearing masks — can help prevent severe illness and reduce the potential for strain on the healthcare system. Wear a mask with the best fit, protection, and comfort for you.

If you are in an area with a high COVID-19 Community Level and are ages 2 or older, wear a well-fitting mask indoors in public.

If you are sick and need to be around others, or are caring for someone who has COVID-19, wear a mask.

If you are at increased risk for severe illness, or live with or spend time with someone at higher risk, speak to your healthcare provider about wearing a mask at medium COVID-19 Community Levels.

Ro Khanna DEFENDS Big Dollar Donations, Says Campaign Finance DOESN’T INFLUENCE His Vote

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) discusses Donald Trump’s 2024 prospects amid a potential indictment.

TikTok CENSORING Content, Sharing DATA with Gov? CEO Claims ‘No Evidence’ Of That At Hearing

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss an upcoming hearing in the House where TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew will testify.

Moderna GOUGES Americans With 400% Price Hike For Vax That Taxpayers ALREADY FUNDED: Public Citizen

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave talk with Peter Maybarduk, the director of Public Citizen, about Moderna’s plan to quadruple the cost of its Covid vaccine, plus how taxpayers might have to shoulder the cost that Moderna did not pay for licensing fees associated with developing the vaccine.