Best of Rising: March 20- March 23, 2023

EXCLUSIVE On Rising: Dr. Robert Redfield RESPONDS After Fauci SLAMMED Him As ‘Totally Wrong’

Former CDC Director Robert Redfield weighs in on the theory that Covid-19 came from lab versus reporting that maintains coronavirus came from racoon dogs. Originally aired March 20, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3N676CD1rlw #covid #lableak

Robby Soave: Black Residents In DC Neighborhood STAND UP To Fauci On Vaccine Status

Robby Soave elaborates on a new information as part of the Twitter Files, which unveil additional censor campaign to restrict Covid-19-related content. #covid #freespeech #taibbi. Originally aired March 20, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E04KTBDffiY According to the CDC, all COVID-19 vaccines currently available in the United States are effective at preventing COVID-19. Getting sick with COVID-19 can offer some protection from future illness, sometimes called “natural immunity,” but the level of protection people get from having COVID-19 may vary depending on how mild or severe their illness was, the time since their infection, and their age.



Getting a COVID-19 vaccination is also a safer way to build protection than getting sick with COVID-19. COVID-19 vaccination helps protect you by creating an antibody response without you having to experience sickness. Getting vaccinated yourself may also protect people around you, particularly people at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19. Getting sick with COVID-19 can cause severe illness or death, and we can’t reliably predict who will have mild or severe illness. If you get sick, you can spread COVID-19 to others. You can also continue to have long-term health issues after COVID-19 infection.



While COVID-19 vaccines are effective, studies have shown some declines in vaccine effectiveness against infections over time, especially when the Delta variant was circulating widely.



The mRNA vaccines do not contain any live virus. Instead, they work by teaching our cells to make a harmless piece of a “spike protein,” which is found on the surface of the virus that causes COVID-19. After making the protein piece, cells display it on their surface. Our immune system then recognizes that it does not belong there and responds to get rid of it. When an immune response begins, antibodies are produced, creating the same response that happens in a natural infection.



In contrast to mRNA vaccines, many other vaccines use a piece of, or weakened version of, the germ that the vaccine protects against. This is how the measles and flu vaccines work. When a weakened or small part of the virus is introduced to your body, you make antibodies to help protect against future infection.



Everyone ages 18 and older should get a booster shot either 6 months after their initial Pfizer or Moderna series, or 2 months after their initial Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine. People ages 16–17 may get a booster dose of Pfizer at least 6 months after their initial series of vaccines.



The CDC says A person is fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving all recommended doses in the primary series of their COVID-19 vaccination. A person is up to date with their COVID-19 vaccination if they have received all recommended doses in the primary series and one booster when eligible.



Getting a second booster is not necessary to be considered up to date at this time. A study by The Cleveland Clinic found that both previous infection and vaccination provide substantial protection against COVID-19. Vaccination of previously infected individuals does not provide additional protection against COVID-19 for several months, but after that provides significant protection at least against symptomatic COVID-19. “

Robby Soave CALLS OUT Stanford Virality Project On Their Covid-related CENSORSHIP Efforts

Briahna Joy Gray: Die-Hard Biden Supporters KNOCK Notion He Should Face PRIMARY Challenge

Briahna Joy Gray weighs in on Democrats’ discourse over whether President Biden should be primaried. Originally aired March 22, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Oap8zAJrx64 #biden #2024 #reelection

Briahna Joy Gray: Dodd-Frank Writer Barney Frank’s LAISSEZ-FAIRE Attitude About SVB DOWNFALL

Briahna Joy Gray criticizes conservatives blaming wokeness for the collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank. Originally aired March 23, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cVHYG90F75Q #SVB #woke #DeSantis



Bill Maher BLASTS Covid Relief Payments As Reason Behind Inflation

Briahna Joy Gray, Batya Ungar-Sargon and Robby Soave discuss comments that Bill Maher made on his show that Covid relief funds are the reason for high inflation. Originally aired March 20, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vZ6Sc03LXck #billmaher #inflation #covidrelieffund

Joe Rogan LAMBASTS The Left For Becoming Borderline Imperious

Briahna Joy Gray, Batya Ungar-Sargon and Robby Soave react to podcaster Joe Rogan’s comment that there is a culture shift taking place within the left and right wings. Originally aired March 20, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ax4udZ9W37s #joerogan #left #right

