Rising: March 25, 2023

Biden at LAST signs bill to declassify covid origins intelligence: Brie & Robby react

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave interview Justin Kinney, a quantitative biologist and co-founder of Biosafety Now, about the origin of Covid-19, specifically reports that it came from raccoon dogs.

Originally aired March 23, 2023: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZsIPHe1Mxlg

Pete Buttigieg doesn’t care about East Palestine, OH as residents SUFFER?: Brie & Robby

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave interview investigative journalist Louis DeAngelis about his reporting on East Palestine, Ohio, residents in the aftermath of the February train derailment.

Originally aired March 21, 2023: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QIl90Douty0

NYC barricades in prep for ‘Trump Arrest’; Chris Rock: Trump in handcuffs will make him MORE popular

Movement lawyer Olayemi Olurin weighs in on the law enforcement preparations for former President Donald Trump’s possible indictment.

Originally aired March 21, 2023: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XbCr_HVZhHw

Russell Brand: American frenzy over Donald Trump but NOT Hillary Clinton is HYPOCRITICAL

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss Russell Brand’s recent commentary on the possible arrest of Former President Donald Trump.

Originally Aired March 21, 2023: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YWxDa-7rlIg

Biologist DEBUNKS latest wet market study linking raccoon dog-Covid origin THEORY

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave interview Justin Kinney, a quantitative biologist and co-founder of Biosafety Now, about the origin of Covid-19, specifically reports that it came from raccoon dogs.

Originally aired March 23, 2023: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZsIPHe1Mxlg