Rising: March 28, 2023

Transgender Shooter Kills 6 At Nashville School; Fmr Student Left MANIFESTO Indicating ‘Resentment’

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave give latest update on the deadly shooting at a Christian school in Nashville, Tenn.

Robby Soave: BEWARE the Restrict Act; TikTok Ban a FEDERAL PLOT to Seize Control of Speech

Robby Soave makes the case that banning TikTok in the U.S. presents a threat to free speech rights.

NEW Financial Records PROVE Hunter, Joe, Jim, Hallie Biden Received CHINA PAYMENTS: GOP

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss how a Chinese-owned bank turned over documents showing members of the Biden family received payments from Hunter Biden’s foreign business deals.

The Nashville Shooter Had MAJOR Mental Health Issues, I Stand By Gun Rights: Rep Mace On Rising

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave interview Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.).

Macron Accused Of Putting Ukraine ABOVE Workers; Tension FLARES In France After Pension Reform

International editor at El El Ciudadano Denis Rogatyuk weighs in on the pension protests taking place across France.

Matt Taibbi HARASSED By IRS On Day Of Twitter Files Testimony: Report

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to the House of Representative’s recent call on journalist Matt Taibbi.